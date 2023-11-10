Although the actors’ strike may be over, its effects will continue to be felt for a long time. The latest is the delay of a few Marvel movies. And if few MCU premieres were already expected for 2024, the new calendar readjustments leave next year a mess. And the causes go far beyond the strike.

‘Deadpool 30, a 2025. What will be the grand landing of Wolverine and the staff of the mutant cosmos to the MCU is delayed a few months: from May 3, 2024 it moves to July 26, 2024, a gap previously occupied by ‘Captain America: Brave New World ‘, whose troubles we will now comment on. ‘Deadpool 3’ has been suspended for almost four months due to the strike, and still has a lot of filming left to do, hence the delay.

Problems for Cap. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ was also going to be released in 2024, and will suffer a notable delay: from July 26, 2024 to February 14, 2025. This film did have almost all of its main footage completed before the strike , but it is rumored that the previous passes have not been very satisfactory, and that forces the usual reshoots in Marvel productions to be more abundant than necessary.

More delays for Disney. And this leads us to the rest of the Marvel movies that were dated being displaced. ‘Thunderbolts’ leaves from December 20, 2024 to July 25, 2025. And the reboot of ‘Blade’, of which there is nothing but problems and disagreements between the studio and its cast and crew, leaves, as it was predictably, from February 15, 2025 to a very distant November 7, 2025. Aside from Marvel, Disney is moving another of its big releases for 2024: ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ moves from July 5 to December 20.

The crater of 2024. This leaves the year 2024 as a real parenthesis for the MCU: it is true, Deadpool is now part of the traditional Marvel universe, like the rest of the mutants. But until he is effectively integrated (and if Marvel knows what is good for them, ‘Deadpool 3’ will tie ties with the more traditional MCU through a cameo), for now he remains a separate product. Added to this is its parody nature, which makes it clear that we are not facing an excessively orthodox proposal when it comes to shoring up the foundations of Marvel’s increasingly weak narrative apparatus.

And the monkeys. Disney’s other major release for 2024 is ‘Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom’, scheduled to compete against Warner’s ‘Furiosa’ (the ‘Mad Max’ spin-off) on May 24. Two very significant facts: unless Disney decides to move it, it does not have films to release on May 1, a very relevant weekend for the box office, and which in other years it covered with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. And on the other hand, the ape movie is a Fox leftover, exactly like ‘Deadpool 3’, which makes it clear to what extent Disney is resorting to inherited product, not originally its own.

‘The Marvels’ and other problems. It is clear that Marvel is not experiencing its best moment. Since ‘Endgame’ and except for very specific successes, the franchise has not completely recovered. But the last few months have been a real ordeal: the ambitious intention to turn the series around with ‘Daredevil’ has been forced to restart; The forecasts (and the result) of ‘The Marvels’ are among the worst in the history of the studio; Disappointments such as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ or ‘Quantumania’ accumulate; and in general, there is no prospect that the baton of the original Avengers will be picked up in the near future, as corroborated by the bad press and the delay of the new Captain America movie.

Superheroic crisis or something more? There is a widespread belief that we are witnessing the end of the cycle with superhero films: it may be that soon, to the increasingly scarce critical consideration, a drop in collections will be added (which franchises like DC are already experiencing). But in the case of Disney it is more of a storm that affects the entire group, as demonstrated by the also severe crisis suffered by Star Wars (LucasFilm in general, given the results of the latest Indiana Jones). Perhaps this almost blank 2024 will serve to rethink strategies.

Header: Disney

