Traditional animation returns to Walt Disney Pictures! Despite the studio’s plans, the fans’ wishes have prevailed.

Disney has changed plans and is going to return to traditional animation. In a revealing interview with The Direct, Chris Buck, the co-director of the upcoming film Wish, suggested a possible return by the entertainment giant to traditional 2D animation. Chris Buck stated that the idea of ​​including 2D animation in future company productions would “absolutely” be considered. In fact, he highlighted the inspiration in the legacy of 2D animation in Wish.

The filmmaker shared more details about it. For example, about how the character of Star in Wish: The Power of Wishes It was initially explored in 2D during early testing. This revelation points to a return to the classic animation techniques that defined early Disney masterpieces such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Chris Buck emphasized the fact that Wish was inspired by the legacy of 2D animation. And the visual aspect of the Disney film reflects elements of this technique, such as the lines of the characters. Initial exploration of Star’s character in 2D underlines the studio’s desire to stay connected to its roots artistic.

The future of the company also lies in 2D

When talking about the unique style of Wish: The Power of Wishes, Chris Buck described how the film represents the culmination of an ever-evolving style. She recalled short films like Paperman, Feast and Far From the Tree that explored the style adapted by Disney and how this style continued to evolve in the new film. He highlighted the challenge of bringing this style to a feature film. And it basically underlined the experimental and creative nature of the process.

Chris Buck concluded the interview by expressing uncertainty about future Disney projects. The filmmaker stated that you never know what will be next. This comment suggests that the studio is open to innovation and experimentation in terms of animation styles to stay at the forefront of the entertainment industry.