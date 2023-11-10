Los new Disney+ plans They are not only revolutionizing the streaming platform sector, but also that of the operators in Spain. As of November 1, 2023, this streaming service has 3 different plans. Until then, Orange customers with a rate that included this platform could enjoy 4K content, but this is going to change forever.

Orange is not the first operator to take the step and stop including Disney+ with 4K for its rates. The first to do so was Vodafone, since, at the beginning of October, it already warned that it would not raise the price of Disney+, but those with this platform would start enjoying a lower plan, specifically the standard rate. with Full HD quality.

And this is precisely what has happened with the French operator. Although with a small exception, this change has not been applied since November, but customers will notice it from May 2024. Why?

Disney+ with 4K until May 2024

If you take a look at the features of Disney+ with Orange, either on the official website or when contracting a rate from the orange operator, you will see how it is specified that the new Disney+ Standard plan is included, that is, the one that does not include the 4K content. This rate allows the following:

Video quality up to Full HD 1080p. 2 simultaneous reproductions. Downloads on up to 10 devices. Audio up to 5.1. No ads.

Well, although the Disney+ changes arrived in Spain on November 1, 2023, the truth is that Orange gives a margin of 6 months so that its customers can enjoy the features of the streaming platform’s Premium plan during this time.

For this reason, the Orange website makes it clear that customers can enjoy the features of the Premium plan until May 12, 2024: «You will enjoy Disney+ as long as said Pack is maintained and subject to current conditions between Orange and Disney+. The new Disney+ standard plan is included in your rate, but since being an Orange customer has advantages, you will enjoy the features offered by the Premium Plan until May 12, 2024, which includes 4 screens among other advantages.”

The rates with Disney+ included are: Love Cine and Series 2 with Amazon and Disney+; Love Cinema and Series Total 2; Love Cinema and Series Total 4; Love Fútbol 2 with Amazon and Disney+; Love Soccer Total 2; Love Fútbol Total 4, GO Max Cinema and Series with Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

Can the Disney+ plan be improved?

For the moment, the truth is that you won’t have to do anything if you want to watch content in this quality on Disney+. However, From May 13, 2024, things changesince from that day on you will only be able to enjoy maximum quality at Full HD.

The question is whether they will give the possibility of paying extra every month to have access to the platform’s 4K plan. Something similar to what happens with Netflix, since allow you to expand Netflixso by paying an extra 5 or 10 euros you can have access to a higher rate for this streaming service.

At the moment, nothing appears on the orange operator’s website, only that its customers will have access to the premium plan until May 12 of next year, so we will have to wait until then to know if they will finally give this possibility or not.