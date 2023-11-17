Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates the opening of World of Frozen, the themed area based on Arendelle, from where Bog Iger, CEO of Disney, confirms Frozen 4.

Today the opening gala of World of Frozenthe new theme area of ​​the park Hong Kong Disneylandthe first that will take visitors into the world of the successful Disney Frozen movies.

It was in said park, in an interview with Good Morning Americawhen Bob IgerCEO of Disney, has announced that Frozen 4 could be on the way.

“Frozen 3 is in development, and There could be a Frozen 4 on the way too“Iger said, a few months after Frozen 3 was officially confirmed. “The Disney Animation team is working on not one but two stories,” Iger said at the opening, which featured this exclusive drone show.

Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen attractions

World of Frozen is another gem created by Disney imagineers, emulating the town of Arendelle and its castle, and which opens its doors to the public on November 20.

There are two attractions, meet & greet areas and multiple restaurant and shopping areas.

It is, above all, a very large area where visitors can walk around and feel like you’re in the movieswhich is the ultimate goal of Disney, whose two attractions are perfectly integrated.

These attractions are Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a mine train-style family roller coaster, exclusive to Hong Kong Disneyland, through rocks and waterfalls; and the main course, Frozen Ever Aftera boat trip to see Elsa’s ice palace with highly advanced animatronics of Elsa, Olaf or Sven.

Does it make you envious? Traveling to Hong Kong is neither easy nor cheap, luckily World of Frozen will be opening soon (hopefully within a year) in Disneyland Parisin the largest expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park to date.

On the other hand, if you liked Zootopia more, you can’t miss the Zootopia area that is going to open at the end of the year at Shanghai Disneyland, even more spectacular than Frozen… and that is exclusive to the Asian park.