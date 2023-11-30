Disney productions are going through a big downturn, not only in Marvel Studios projects, like The Marvels, but also the animated ones, and Bob Iger is looking for the solution

Deep in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, A titanic encounter has taken place, not on the screen, but behind the cameras. Bob Iger, the boss of Disney, has revealed an intriguing facet of the production of “The Marvels”, a project that promised stars and galaxies but that, until now, has not shined as expected at the box office.

The creative challenge in the production of “The Marvels”

During a recent interview at the NYT Dealbook Summit, Iger shared critical reflections on the film, suggesting that One crucial element was missing during its creation: executive oversight. This absence, aggravated by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in a production that, although ambitious, has not met expectations of success.

“The Marvels” representa the cosmic continuation of Captain Marvel, with Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers. Along with her, figures such as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau/Photon, played by Teyonah Parris. The film is not only a sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” but also to the 2022 miniseries “Ms. “Marvel.”

Under the direction of Nia DaCosta, and with a script co-written by her along with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik, the film delves into a journey that intertwines new and veteran actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Zawe Ashton to Samuel L. Jackson, the cast promises an intergalactic spectacle.

Film, like any art form, is influenced by its production context. In the case of “The Marvels,” The impact of the pandemic has been a disruptive factor, altering not only the logistics of its realization but also, as Iger suggests, the quality of the final product. The lack of constant, direct oversight from executives has been a void that has seemingly resonated in every frame.

A new creative direction for the future of Marvel

Looking to the future, Iger emphasizes the need to reorient the creative direction of the studio. For him, the priority is clear: revitalize Marvel’s artistic vision. This approach is not only a response to the challenges presented by “The Marvels,” but also a step forward in the constant evolution of a universe that has captured the imagination of millions.

In short, “The Marvels” is not only a superhero story, but also a lesson in managing creative projects in uncertain times. With the wisdom of Iger and the passion of the Marvel team, The future promises to be as bright as the stars that adorn his films.

The blow at the box office against “The Marvels”

The disappointing performance of “The Marvels” at the box office has led to a deep reflection on its possible causes. In addition to the lack of executive oversight highlighted by Bob Iger, There are other factors that could have influenced this result.

First, The film market has undergone a significant change due to the pandemic, with an audience that has become accustomed to consuming content on streaming platforms. This trend has decreased movie theater attendance, affecting films that traditionally relied on strong box office openings.

Besides, The saturation of the superhero genre could have played a role in the decline of interest. With so many movies and series available, audiences may be looking for fresh and different stories. “The Marvels”, despite their attempts at innovation, it might not have managed to stand out enough to capture the attention of an increasingly demanding audience.

Finally, Public expectations have evolved, and films that fail to resonate deeply with their audience, both in terms of narrative and representation, may not have the desired impact. In summary, the performance of “The Marvels” at the box office is a reflection of a changing cinematographic environment and the new demands of contemporary audiences.