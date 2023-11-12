Disney+ gets ahead of the Christmas season with new episodes of Tim Allen’s series as Santa Claus.

It doesn’t matter if your family didn’t celebrate the arrival of Santa Claus on December 25, it’sIf you were born in the 90s and had a television, you will have seen the movie in which Tim Allen appeared more than once. He had to become Santa Claus after a tragic accident on the roof of his house. And since nostalgia is the order of the day, Go Santa Claus! has become What a Claus family!

A series that premiered its first season in November of last year, and that In 2023 it has also come ahead of the Christmas season again arriving on Disney+ before anyone else with its second batch of six episodes. However, as is usual on this platform, at the moment there are only two available since new ones are released every Wednesday.

Once the bad experience of having to become responsible for distributing gifts to children around the world has passed, Scott, still played by Tim Allen, has already taken control of the North Pole and, together with the elves and his family, achieves meet your goal every year. But like any father with a family business, this season, Scott is already thinking about retirement.

And, of course, the candidate chosen to replace him in his important Christmas task is his son Cal, whom in this new season of What a Santa Claus family! He is going to start preparing to become the new Santa Claus. Premiered on November 8, the second season of the series will have six episodes.

Will there be a third season of Santa Claus?

As the second season of the series has just been released, talk of a possible third season seems a bit premeditated, but for those who are looking forward to seeing new adventures of the family at the North Pole, Disney We waited until the end of December last year to announce the renewal of the second season.

So it may be that This year you also want to give your subscribers a Christmas gift announcing a third season of What a Claus family!