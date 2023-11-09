Sharing a Disney+ account with friends or family will continue to be possible in the short term.

Of course, it has not been the best year of Disney+, which after canceling a large number of series carried out content purges to reduce the streaming platform’s catalog and save costs. These last few months have not been easy either after the disappearance of one of its most characteristic functions unexpectedly, while on November 1 the end to the use of shared accounts began.

If everything seemed that the house of Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars was going to restrict the use of shared accounts in Canada to study how to expand the measure in the rest of the world in the short term, The company has anticipated that it will not implement this ban in the short term.

“We have additional opportunities for improvement in our streaming business that will arise from the implementation of stricter standards around account sharing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger anticipated during the company’s latest earnings call. “Although, given the timing of our plan’s implementation, We do not expect a significant impact until 2025“.

While it is true that Iger has announced prevention plans so that Disney+ accounts are not shared outside the same home, as is already happening with Netflix, it seems that The company will bet on being more cautious before confirming a ban that will arrive sooner or later…

Disney+, available for less than €6 per month

Disney+ now has three subscription plans. Its standard plan with ads costs €5.99 per month and has simultaneous streaming with two accounts. Its standard plan without ads costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, while the premium goes up to 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year, allowing up to four devices connected at the same time with maximum image and audio quality. Content downloading is enabled on ad-free plans.

