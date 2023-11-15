Walt Disney Pictures

Indiana Jones comes to an end. After many years, Walt Disney Pictures has finally decided to take action on the matter and terminate it.

Disney has announced the end of the Indiana Jones franchise. The studio has officially closed the final chapter of Harrison Ford’s iconic franchise. He did so with the online launch of El Dial del Destino on the Casa del Ratón streaming platform. The film studio’s press release stated with great clarity and detail that this latest installment is “the final installment of the epic and iconic franchise.” That marks the end of a cinematic era of the iconic adventurer.

The decision to end the franchise by Disney has been announced after the disappointing box office numbers and mixed reviews received by Indiana Jones and the Doomsday Dial. Despite expectations, the film failed to achieve the desired box office figures. In fact, it caused significant losses for the studio. Losses amounting to almost 100 million dollars. Although the film grossed $381.6 million worldwide, it failed to meet financial expectations.

The future of the saga will depend on other characters

He failure of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was not limited to economics, as it also faced mixed reviews from critics. Initially, the Disney film received a score of 52% on Rotten Tomatoes. A score that later rose to 69%. But it was not enough to achieve Certified Fresh status. In short, James Mangold’s film did not convince everyone.

Despite these challenges, Disney does not completely close the door to new stories within the Indiana Jones universe. Although Harrison Ford’s era of playing the famous archaeologist on the big screen has come to an end, there is the possibility of continuing to explore the rich universe of the franchise through other narrative forms. Hopefully with better results than the last two deliveries.