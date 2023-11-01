After several months of waiting, Disney+ finally confirms when Indiana Jones and the Doomsday Dial, the end of the famous adventure saga starring Harrison Ford, will be available on the platform.

Nostalgia invaded movie theaters last June with the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Doomsday Dial, the fifth movie of the franchise that represents the closing of the iconic adventure saga starring Harrison Ford.

In this last installment we see how Dr. Henry Jones becomes involved with his goddaughter Helena Shaw in one last adventure in search of Archimedes’ dialan artifact capable of opening temporal gaps and being able to travel through space-time in order to change the course of history.

Throughout their quest, Indiana Jones and Helena must deal with Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi turned NASA scientist who is after the relic to travel back in time and correct the mistakes he believes Hitler made to restore the Nazis to power..

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny prepares its arrival on Disney+

Although film releases have generally been released in the Disney+ catalog about 45 days after their release in theaters (sometimes even sooner), this does not apply to powerful new releases such as, for example, Avatar: The Sense of water.

Of course, the end of the adventures of Dr. Jones has not been an exception and, after several months of waiting, the platform has finally confirmed through its official Twitter account (now known as X) when will it be available Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny on Disney+. You can take a look below.

“In one month, the greatest hero in history comes to Disney Plus. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will air on December 1,” the post details.

Apart from Harrison Ford, the film’s cast includes Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Toby Jones, among others.

Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny premieres in the Disney+ catalog on December 1, 2023. Do you want to relive Dr. Jones’s latest adventure on the streaming platform?