The Merry Christmas 2023 collection features popular classics and new Disney+ originals such as the original special Isabel Preysler: My Christmas, the second season of What a Claus Family!, What a Christmas Eve, Greg’s Christmas Diary: Stuck in the Snow, Alone in house and other Christmas content

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy the best Christmas releases such as Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the second season of What If…? from Marvel Studios, season 35 of The Simpsons and much more.

The most notable premieres

What a Claus family!, Season 2 – November 8

The beloved franchise is back! After 28 years, Scott Calvin finally reigns as Santa Claus, as the top leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family (Carol, Sandra and Cal) at his side and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin faces an unstable world to keep the Christmas spirit alive and pass it on to a new generation.

What a Christmas Eve – November 17

Eddie Garrick is a kind-hearted man who has lost faith in the magic of Christmas. While spending Christmas Eve with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte, he befriends a mysterious man dressed in a red suit named Nick.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – November 25, December 2 and December 9

The three specials, titled The Star Beast (November 25), The Wild Blue Faraway (December 2) and The Laughter (December 9), will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) who will They will come face to face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

Isabel Preysler: My Christmas – December 5

For Isabel Preysler and her family, Christmas is a very special time. In “Isabel Preysler: My Christmas”, Isabel opens the doors of her house like never before to show in detail all the preparations. Her daughters, Tamara Falcó and Ana Boyer, get to work to help her mother prepare everything and create unforgettable memories together. She takes care of even the smallest detail of the preparations, while she shares with her children, also with those who live outside Spain, the excitement of the present and the nostalgia of the past. Christmas is, after all, a time to enjoy with family and remember those who are no longer here.

Greg’s Christmas Diary: Stuck in the Snow – December 8

This year, the Christmas holidays are proving especially stressful for Greg Heffley. After accidentally vandalizing someone else’s property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries that he won’t get the gift he wants for Christmas. And to make matters worse, a blizzard hits the town and the entire family is stuck at home for days. With Christmas just around the corner, can Greg be on his best behavior?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – December 15

Harrison Ford reprises the role of the legendary archaeologist hero Indiana Jones in this highly anticipated and final installment of the iconic franchise: a great fast-paced adventure in which we will travel the world with our favorite hero!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – December 20

Percy Jackson embarks on a dangerous quest. Leaving monsters behind and outwitting the gods, he must traverse America to return Zeus’ master lightning bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his classmates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will bring him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world in which he feels out of place and discover who he is meant to be.

The Simpsons, 35th Season – December 20

Season 35 of the animated series arrives on December 20 on Disney+.

What would happen if…? from Marvel Studios – 2nd Season

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the gigantic multiverse, introducing new and familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and transforms classic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their iconic roles.

While we wait for the trailer for the 2nd season, you can watch the trailer for the previous one to warm up your engines.

Movies and Specials

Series

