The end of Loki has left Marvel Studios fans wanting more. And now we have confirmation from Disney+ of what’s to come!

Disney+ has announced its next Marvel series after Loki. The Mouse House streaming platform does not stop with its UCM news after the success of the second season of the television series starring Tom Hiddleston. The American company has officially announced that season 2 of What If? will arrive during the Christmas festivities this year. Its premiere is scheduled for December 22. And we will have a new episode daily until December 30.

The second season of this animated series on Disney+ will be the latest project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023. But it is anticipated that next year we will also have a great repertoire of exciting content. One of the most anticipated events is the debut of Echo in the UCM, scheduled for January 10, 2024 with five episodes on the same day. This will be a powerful start to the new year on the streaming platform, following the so-called “Netflix model.”

The year 2024 will be wonderful for the UCM in streaming

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that X-Men ’97 is coming to Disney+ in early 2024. This will bring the return of the beloved X-Men animated characters in a new series from Marvel Studios. But that is not all. Ultimately, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, another animated series belonging to the MCU, is expected to make its debut in the streaming catalog at the end of 2024. Which will add more spider, superheroic and Marvel content to the online service of the Mouse House.

And the surprises don’t end there. According to Variety, Marvel Zombies is scheduled to launch on Disney+ sometime in 2024. This animated series will add a dose of action, suspense and horror to the MCU. Finally, a copyright registration in the United States has revealed that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will be released on September 19, 2024. Which suggests that fans will be able to delve even deeper into the Agatha Harkness universe on that date. A WandaVision spin-off highly anticipated by everyone.