The last month of the year is just around the corner and Disney+ wants us to stay in its catalog with a barrage of movies and series.

If you already taste the Polvorones, or perhaps you have tasted the first ones by now, it is because we have December and Christmas upon us. The years fly by between key dates and we are about to say goodbye to 2023. Disney+ wants to entertain its subscribers at a time when the platform faces a crucial moment after the price increase.

Therefore, the December premieres are important to build user loyalty and get them to renew on Disney+, whether through monthly or annual subscriptions. Anyway, let’s see what the Mouse House has prepared for us on the menu for the last month of the year.

He mars 5 we have a double date on Disney+ with Isabel Preysler: My Christmas and the finale of season 2 of Go Family Claus!, the series Tim Allen.

He Wednesday 6 from December, Ryan Murphy returns with his flagship anthology series in American Horror Story: Delicate. It also comes Theater Camp to the Disney+ catalog.

If the new season of American Horror Story isn’t enough, the Friday, 8 season 3 premieres American Horror Storiesthe derived series.

Maybe music is part of your life, so the Wednesday the 13th you will want to settle in to enjoy the short film Now and then: The Beatles’ last song.

Adventures and terror in a December full of news on Disney+

We reach the halfway point of December with the premiere on Friday the 15th from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford’s farewell to one of the most important characters of his career.

He Wednesday 20 We once again have two powerful premieres: on the one hand, season 35 of The Simpsons will start with its new episodes, but Percy Jackson and the Olympians will also do the same. Will it be able to live up to the novels?

A couple of days later, the Friday the 22nd, season 2 of What If…? will bring us a new batch of alternative stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universewhere small changes can have a big impact.

For him December 27After the Christmas Eve feast, we will have the docuseries about Rafaella Carráand a couple of days later, on Friday the 29th, it will premiere on Disney+ The millan overwhelming science fiction thriller with which the platform bids farewell to 2023.

Disney+ has options for everyone in its December premieres, even for lovers of series about the lives of celebrities, even though they are probably the least interesting offerings of the last month of the year.