The third installment has not yet been released and Disney is already working on Frozen 4.

Disney CEO Bob Iger dropped the news during his appearance on Good Morning America: Frozen 4 is on the way! It joins the sequels they are preparing such as Toy Story 5, Zootopia 2 and Inside Out 2. For the latter we already have the trailer that you can see with this link.

The announcement of Frozen 4 comes before Frozen 3 even lands on screens. But that is not all! Jennifer Lee, the screenwriter responsible for the first two frozen installments, will be a vital part of this next frozen adventure.

These are the words of Bob Iger.

“Well, I’ll give you a little surprise, Michael. Frozen 3 is in the works and there could be a Frozen 4 in the works as well. But I don’t have much to say about those movies right now. But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is working hard with her team at Disney Animation on not one, but two stories.”

“For years, at our Disney parks, we’ve been creating these big, immersive worlds. Essentially, they are the physical embodiment of some of the best stories we’ve ever told… And, of course, Frozen is one of our most valuable franchises. As you mentioned, a very successful movie, I think it’s perfect to build the place where Frozen takes place. “It’s just a fantastic land that allows people to immerse themselves in the story of Frozen and interact with all the great characters from the films.”

“I think the best thing is that you visit it and you can meet Olaf, Anna, Elsa and the whole Frozen gang. Of course, there are great attractions, but also great restaurants. I think the nice thing about this is that you really feel like you’re in the place where the movie took place. And it gives you this powerful sense of history that I think people have come to love over the last decade.” Bob Iger said.

Do you want to see Frozen 4? Leave us your comments below.

