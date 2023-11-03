Disney already has 100% of Hulu. A third party was missing, which is the one that has now bought from Comcast for about 8.1 billion euros. The Walt Disney Company will make the first payment on December 1 to acquire the 33% it was missing from the historic streaming service.

The value now announced coincides with a third of the valuation of about $27.5 billion that was made in 2019 for the entire Hulu, although the final figure could change in future negotiations. It is expected that by 2024 the operation will close and Hulu will finally be unified under the Disney empire.

Bob Iger is back to close the deal. The veteran Disney CEO resigned in 2020, after the first investment in Hulu had already been made, and returned at the end of 2022 to try to get back on track. It has not been an easy year for Disney, but it has still decided to close this multi-million dollar operation.

A giant in the US since 2006. For the Disney CEO, the unification of Hulu in the Disney ecosystem is relevant to try to reach a broader audience. Hulu was one of the first video streaming platforms. Born in 2006 as a joint venture between News Corporation, NBC Universal, Providence Equity Partners and since 2009 Disney. Now, some 15 years later, Disney has closed the operation to gain full control.

To get an idea, Hulu has more than 48 million subscribers in the United States and has original series such as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘The Bear’ or ‘Reservation Dogs’.

Closer to the unified experience (HBO style). Iger himself defined this intention as a strategy similar to that of HBO, becoming Max and incorporating Discovery content. With 100% of Hulu, Disney will have free rein to take another step with Disney+ and offer a streaming service with a catalog with a broader vision.

This does not mean that productions will grow, since another of Iger’s ideas is to cut back on productions that are not so profitable. “It is essential that we rationalize the volume of content we create and what we spend on producing it,” he warned. We are in lean times in the streaming sector. The final purchase of Hulu is Disney’s way of securing its assets.

