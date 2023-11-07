Suara.com – Nikita Mirzani and Fujianti Utami alias Fuji will travel around Europe. It is recorded that seven countries are ready to be explored in almost two weeks.

Nikita Mirzani and Fuji were accompanied by their friend, Doctor Oky Pratama. Because it was this beauty doctor who apparently invited the two artists to go on a trip together with 100 other people.

“Enthusiastic about going on holiday together, I’ve never been on holiday with Doctor Oky before,” said Nikita Mirzani when met at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Cengkareng Tangerang on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Fuji was even more enthusiastic, because this was his first time going to Europe. Even when asked which country was his favorite, this 21 year old celebrity couldn’t answer.

“I don’t know where I’m going yet. But I want to go to Europe,” said Fuji.

Doctor Oky Pratama said that he chose Fuji and Nikita Mirzani as representatives of young people and mothers.

“Because his figure also represents Indonesian society, right? Fuji is really strong with Gen Z, Nikita is with her mother and mother,” said the owner of Bening’s Clinic.

At the same time, he also dismissed reports that the two were said to be at odds. “What’s their relationship with Fuji and Niki? Is it okay? It’s been fine for a long time,” said Dr. Oky Pratama.