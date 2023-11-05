loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin is known to have a body double. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The Kremlin has dismissed speculation that it may use a stand-in or body double for President Vladimir Putin for some events. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov derided the claims as “funny.”

“We only have one Putin!” Peskov said at the ‘Russia’ exhibition which opened in Moscow on Saturday, as reported by RT. He said that many ridiculous, absurd and ridiculous things had appeared in various news media and social media, and mentioned the rumors about the alleged body of the Russian president as an example.

A Kremlin spokesman joked that “experts” on the internet are now wondering how many twins Putin has and who they meet every day. “Today (Russian officials and public figures led by Putin) laid flowers at the Minin and Pozharsky Monument… Is it (Putin’s) third or fourth body double? I don’t know,” the spokesperson added jokingly.

On November 4, Russia celebrates Unity Day, a holiday commemorating the end of the ‘Time of Troubles’ in the 17th century and the expulsion of Polish-Lithuanian occupying forces from Moscow by a volunteer militia force led by Prince Dmitry Pozharsky and a soldier. trader, Kuzma Minin.

The Kremlin had squashed rumors about Putin’s doppelganger last week after British newspaper Mirror reported on the matter, citing an anonymous Russian Telegram channel called General SVR.

The newspaper claimed that the president’s body double was even used for several public appearances, including visits abroad. The report also cited a recent Japanese TV report claiming that Putin has a twin.

A similar statement was also made by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirill Budanov.

Peskov had previously rejected reports of Putin’s doppelganger and called them “lies” in April. He also said that the Russian leader has an “extraordinary fitness for work” and can work non-stop for several days in a row. The Kremlin spokesman added that he experienced this firsthand while working directly under Putin’s leadership.

(ahm)