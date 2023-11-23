One of the most relevant topics that we have seen during the course of 2023 has been the emergence and popularity that artificial intelligence has taken on in our daily lives. The ability of AIs to perform tasks at the same level as a human being has been the subject of debate around the world about the limits that this technology must have in order not to harm the human race.

One of the most prominent companies regarding this issue has been OpenIA, creators of the famous artificial intelligence ChatGPT, which were involved in a controversy last week when on November 17 they announced that Sam Altman, CEO of the technology company, was dismissed from his position because “the board no longer has confidence in Altman about his ability to lead the company.”

However, in the face of a wave of protests over the board’s decision, which even led to dozens of employees and researchers resigning from their positions (including Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenIA), the company retracted the decision. this Wednesday by announcing that they reached an agreement for Altman to return as CEO to his position on the board of directors and, in turn, reported that they will begin an internal investigation to determine what the true intentions of his dismissal were.

Project Q*, artificial superintelligence

Well, according to a report from the Reuters news agency, the reason was because of a letter they received from a group of researchers from the company, who stated that they made a discovery that has the potential to threaten the existence of humanity. .

More specifically, it would be a project called Q*, which seeks to create the ultimate AI that “outperforms humans in most economically valuable tasks.” This is known as General Artificial Intelligence(AGI), which is defined as an autonomous system that is capable of equaling or even surpassing human intelligence to perform tasks and has the ability to learn and reason naturally, something that authorities such as Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking have warned of its danger.

According to the sources consulted by Reuters, this artificial intelligence presented very favorable advances in its development, so much so that they assure that it reached the level of intelligence that a school-age child would have. Of course, the news agency assures that it could not confirm these statements.

Given this type of investigation that seemed to have no limit or control, it would have led to OpenIA making the decision to fire Altman.

AI: threat or opportunity?

The feats that have been achieved through AI, such as the case of CD Projekt RED that used artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of one of the characters in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, has awakened the terror of the most paranoid who fear that Artificial intelligence is a threat in the future, as has been reflected in hundreds of books and movies.

Although this technology has also shown that with a good approach it can present benefits for human beings, such as streamlining monotonous tasks and helping to improve productivity.

Right now, what we are seeing is a race in the development of artificial intelligence that is currently facing two sides: the people who want to make the necessary regulations for its development and those who, no matter what, want to accelerate the process. to see how far they can go in their investigations.

What do you think of all this, how far will artificial intelligence go?

