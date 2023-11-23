loading…

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with leader Hassan Nasrallah at an undisclosed location in Lebanon. Photo/Al Jazeera

BEIRUT – Diplomattop Iran met with the leader of the armed group Lebanon , Hizbullah , at an undisclosed location in Lebanon. They discussed efforts to end Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

Iran’s Hossein Amirabdollahian and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah met as Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas prepared for a humanitarian pause in the next four days and a deal expected to free 50 Israelis held captive in Gaza and 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The warring parties are still discussing details of the Qatar-brokered deal, which Israel says will not come into force “before Friday”.

“If the ceasefire is not enforced, the scope of the war will expand,” Amirabdollahian warned while speaking to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen channel as quoted by Al Jazeera, Friday (24/11/2023).

Iran’s Nour news agency reported Amirabdollahian left Beirut for the Qatari capital, Doha, after meeting Nasrallah.

Hezbollah, a close ally of Iran, has repeatedly launched deadly attacks across the border with Israel since the start of the Gaza war on October 7, raising fears of a wider conflict.

Hezbollah said early Thursday that it fired 48 Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military base in Ein Zeitim, near the city of Safed about 10 km from the border.

The group said it also carried out at least 10 other attacks on Israeli positions near the border, which it claimed had caused casualties.

The Israeli army attacked several areas in southern Lebanon in retaliation, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.