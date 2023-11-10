Considered one of the weakest games of the year, you can discover it for yourself at a very seductive price thanks to GAME’s flash offer.

We are not going to lie to you. It is very possible that Skull Island: Rise of the Kong be one of the worst games of the year, competing harshly with Quantum Error or The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for this dubious honor. And it’s a shame, but its ratings (from critics and users) prove it.

However, We have all had some ”slip” in our lives. It is impossible not to like a “bad movie”, or to adore a video game that has been beaten by everyone.

Therefore, you have a chance to see if Skull Island: Rise of Kong is as bad as they say. And the IguanaBee and GameMill title is overpriced in GAME.

It is the new GAME flash offer, Available from today until next November 12 (or while stocks last).

Additionally, if you are a GAME member, you will earn more points for your membership card, which you can then use to buy games at a lower price.

Young Kong, at a knockdown price in GAME

If you liked the movies King Kong (especially Kong: Skull Island and the Netflix series Skull Island), you may find some charm in this action adventure starring the great ape.

In Skull Island: Rise of Kong, you will discover the origin story of the enormous ape, who fights to avenge the death of his parents at the hands of the fearsome Gaw.

It plays a lot like the 2017 film, as Kong faces off against all manner of abominations (from dinosaurs to other prehistoric monsters) as he explores the island and fights to survive human greed.

At GAME you can get the physical edition of Skull Island: Rise of Kong, available for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switchat a single price (taking into account that it is a recent launch).

For only 14,99 euros, the physical edition of the title can be yours. Not only that, but you will get 150 GAME points for your membership card.

It may not be the best game of the year, but Skull Island: Rise of Kong may please the most diehard fans of the character, and also the smallest of the home.

Will you be picking up Skull Island: Rise of Kong on GAME? You know: if you are interested, you can get the adventure of the enormous ape for PS5, PS4 and Switch for less than 15 euros, although only until this Sunday, November 12.

HobbyConsoles for GAME