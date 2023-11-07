Although GameCube did not enjoy the popularity of other systems Nintendothis does not exempt you from having some of the best games in the history of the Big N. Thus, during its relatively “short” life, since its useful cycle ranged between 6 and 7 years – in North America more than in Japan, Australia and Europe – the device achieved slightly exceed 20 million units sold. A figure that, with the data, places only ahead of the failure of Wii U.

However, as we said at the beginning, the formula GameCube It featured several of the best games in the Nintendo universe. Therefore, today we are going to present you a very varied selection of 15 proposals with which you will understand the importance of cube-shaped console titles. Unfortunately, since we do not have room for all those who gave value to this system, there will be many who will have to be left out despite being among the most loved.

Without further ado, these are the 15 most representative titles in the system. We challenge you, before seeing the list, to see how many you can guess and how many you knew or did not know of those present.

The 15 best GameCube games

Metroid Prime

There is a before and after Metroid Prime. This action-adventure installment of the intergalactic franchise of Nintendo It took everything that fascinated about 2D deliveries and, surprisingly, transferred it to a first-person proposal. The result was one of the best GameCube games and of all time.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Between the last blows of GameCube and the awakening of Wii, a game with dark and gloomy overtones was released that surprised fans of the adventure franchise. In it, the hero of these stories will have to transform into a wolf to prevent the kingdom of hyrule fall. In fact, such is the affection of the fans that, even today, many expect a native version for Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Fill the shoes of the The Legend of Zelda of Nintendo 64, Ocarina of Time y Majora’s Mask, it was not easy at all. However, the Big N bet on a delivery full of color that was far from what was seen previously. Although it was not very well received at the time, this idea has become one of the most beloved in the Zelda universe over time.

Resident Evil 4

Currently, Resident Evil 4 It is that title that you can even play in the microwave. However, when the macabre adventure of Leon S. Kennedy debuted in GameCube, Nintendo He had achieved the impossible: achieve exclusivity of a delivery that revolutionized the industry. Thanks to everything it introduced, today we enjoy many video games that draw on the formula of this title. Apart from being a great survival, it is undoubtedly one of the best GameCube games.

Viewtiful Joe

Clover Studio, the hooligan division of Capcom from which later emerged PlatinumGamesdebuted in style with Viewtiful Joe. In this beat’em up title, the Japanese company allowed itself the luxury of experimenting with the adventures of Joe, a fan of the movies. Captain Blue that will be immersed in a conflict that will have to be resolved through blows.

Soulcalibur II

At the time, Soulcalibur It was the star franchise of its genre. Thus, such was its importance and impact that no one could imagine an industry without Namco’s game fights. Therefore, for its landing in GameCubethe company considered that It would be a good idea to include Link, protagonist of The Legend of Zelda. The result, as expected, was an incredible title that players loved.

Super Smash Bros. Melee

If we talk about revolutionary proposals in the fighting genre, we cannot forget Super Smash Bros. Melee, the installment for GameCube of the saga started in Nintendo 64. Today, his impact on the franchise is so great that many players still use the system controller for the competitive. There must be a reason.

Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem

In Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, Terror takes on a new dimension. Here, twelve characters will have to unravel the secrets of humanity during the last 2,000 years through a journey that extends in time and space. Without a doubt, one of the most original games not only of GameCubebut also the history of the industry.

Super Mario Sunshine

The “ugly duckling” of 3D Super Mario games has managed, over time, to earn its place in the hearts of players. At the time, it weighed on being the successor to Super Mario 64, the excessive use of ACUAC (the character’s jetpack) and, later, being the predecessor of Super Mario Galaxy. However, the fun he radiates has placed him among the best games in GameCube history. Remember that today marks 20 years since its launch and Charles Martinet, the voice of Super Mario, wanted to celebrate.

Pikmin 2

Although its prequel could have also appeared on this list, we have stuck with Pikmin 2 for all the mechanics that were introduced in the series. In fact, in addition to presenting new Pikmin, also had different improvements in gameplay and a more entertaining story than in the previous proposal. For that reason, Pikmin 2 It is a must on this list.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia was Ubisoft’s flagship adventure franchise during the beginning of the millennium. That is why one of the deliveries of the proposal deserved a place on this list. Furthermore, if it is of the quality of The Sands of Timea title full of action, dangerous enemies and lots of fun, what less than granting it that honor.

F-Zero GX

Although today F-Zero is better known for starring in legends and myths than for launching new games on the market, there was a time when Their titles took over the stores. An example of this was F-Zero GX, a work capable of bringing together under the same proposal all those elements that had turned the saga into a much-loved franchise.

TimeSplitters 2

Just like we did with Pikmin, we have selected the second installment for everything in which it improved on the original idea. Here, the graphics improved substantially, the number of game modes was increased, the story was expanded and a host of advantages that fans of the game fell in love with. the agents that corrupt the past to destroy the planets.

Paper Mario: The Millennial Door

Much has been said and written at this point in time. Paper Mario: The Millennial Door. In it many elements were taken from the delivery of Nintendo 64 and were improved to give, as a result, an experience rarely seen in Nintendo. For many, it was one of the best GameCube games, as well as one of the best role-playing releases of that 2004.

Animal Crossing

Although the version of Nintendo 64 did not see the light outside of Japan, the Big N decided that with GameCube Yes, they would carry out – even if it was in a staggered manner – a global launch. Due to its ambition, its premise and that tranquility that we liked so much, the debut outside of Japan of Animal Crossing You have won the last place in the list of the best GameCube games.

honorable mention

As we told you, many of the best GameCube games They were left out of this select list for some reason or another. For this reason, we wanted to prepare a small honorable mention so that they were at least present in a section of this piece.

The honorable mentions are the following:

Baten Kaitos.

Beyond Good & Evil.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance.

Luigi’s Mansion.

Mario Karth: Double Dash!!

Pokémon Colosseum.

Sonic Adventure 2 Battle.

Star Fox Adventures.

Super Mario Strikers.

Tales of Symphony.

The importance of GameCube and the quality of its titles is so great that, despite having made a list that includes almost thirty proposalsmany have not made it to the final cut even though they are games as loved as they are excellent.

And you, what do you think they are? the best GameCube games? Have we forgotten any that you would include on the list? We read you in the comments.