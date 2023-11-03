David Dastmalchian’s film career is in a great moment, which is why he participates in projects as interesting as this one.

In 2023, we have seen David Dastmalchian in Late Night with the Devil, The Boston Strangler, The Boogeyman, Oppenheimer, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Now, we present to you his new horror film titled Rosario by Felipe Vargas.

Rosario’s cast features outstanding talent, including José Zuñiga, Emeraude Toubia, Paul Ben-Victor, Diana Lein and Emilia Faucher.

What is it about?

The film, set in New York, follows the story of Rosario (Emeraude Toubia), a Wall Street stockbroker trapped in her grandmother Griselda’s apartment during a snowstorm. However, things take a sinister turn when supernatural forces take over Griselda’s corpse, triggering a deadly family curse. Rosario is forced to fight for her life and her soul in the midst of this nightmare.

We still don’t know what role David Dastmalchian will play, but he’s sure to give it a sinister touch.

The Boogeyman

Director Felipe Vargas, known for his award-winning horror short film Milk Teeth, will direct Rosario, marking his feature film debut. The script is by Alan Trezza, known for We Summon the Darkness. Photography will be in the hands of Carmen Cabana, a professional with experience in projects such as Ms. Marvel, Resident Evil and Narcos.

Production on Rosario is scheduled to begin in Bogotá, Colombia, in mid-November, under a tentative SAG-AFTRA agreement. The film is financed and produced by Mucho Más Media, with Highland Film Group handling worldwide distribution.

The film promises to be a chilling horror journey, and the participation of David Dastmalchian as the protagonist ensures an unforgettable performance. Although a release date has not yet been announced, fans of the horror genre can look forward to Rosario. So we will remain attentive to everything related to this project.

Fuente Variety.