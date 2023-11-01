The episodes of Brothers usually surprise us with betrayals and fights that we would never have expected. On this occasion, Ayla decides to take a chance on Nebahat and Sarp – who wants revenge on his brother – gets into a strong fight with Ömer. Let’s review everything that happened!

Young Eren is increasingly estranged from Süsen… he can’t believe his girlfriend has allied herself with Sarp! At the Ataman, Ömer sees his beloved again with his greatest enemy and, full of rage, approaches to give her an ultimatum.

Süsen – heartbroken – tries to fix the situation. However, Ömer blurts out: “I haven’t done anything, you have done it.” And he abandons the Ataman, leaving her behind.

Tolga has found in Bahar a reason to continue living; Therefore, she is doing everything possible to make the little girl happy. On this occasion, he has decided to give her some mathematics books.

However, the young man has noticed that something is wrong when he notices the haste with which Zehra throws him out of the place. Apparently, the young woman… she is going to be married! Will Tolga do anything to stop him?

For their part, Doruk and Asiye are detained by the police accused of trafficking in stolen electronic items. And, although the young people try to explain that they have nothing to do with it, they are taken to the police station. Can they convince them that they are innocent?

Ahmet and Ömer are getting closer and seem to be keeping the promise they made to Mrs. Sevgi. They have both begun to spend a lot of time together and have discovered that they have many things in common.

Mr. Yilmaz then decides to go one step further and informs his family of an important decision: he is going to recognize him as his biological son. “Ömer is officially going to be part of this family.”

It seems that Ayla and Nebahat have managed to forgive each other after the matter of Resul’s death, but… nothing could be further from the truth! Doruk’s mother tells her friend that a few months ago she and Akif spent the night together. Ayla has decided to record the conversation… to show it to Suzan!

Sarp cannot bear that Ömer is going to be part of his family and has decided to take revenge. Young Yilmaz asks his brother to take him on a motorcycle because his car is in the workshop.

However… it’s all an excuse! While they are on the motorcycle, Sarp tells him that he is an idiot for having believed everything he has told him while he covers his eyes so that he cannot see the road: “I would rather kill you before you belong to the same family as me.” ”.

The matter, obviously, cannot end well and the two get into a fight. Ömer hits his brother hard. Will he be okay?

What setbacks this chapter has had! We weren’t expecting it! What will happen between Nebahat and Ayla? Will Sarp recover soon? Will Ömer and Süsen reconcile? Will young Eren become a Yilmaz? We can’t wait for the next episode of Brothers!

