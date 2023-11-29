Suara.com – Virgoun and her sister, Febby Carol, do not agree that their mother, Eva Manurung, is in love with Jordan Ali. Virgoun even threatened to stop giving monthly money to her mother.

Most recently, in an interview, Febby Carol asked Jordan Ali’s mother to advise her son to break up with Eva Manurung.

“To the Mayong family, dear mother, please look after her child, please save her child, please advise her child,” said Febby Carol, quoted from her Tiktok account @febbycarol, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Febby Carol also said that if Jordan Ali’s mother couldn’t advise her child, she herself would speak directly.

Febby Carol then gave Jordan Ali’s mother a deadline until the end of the month to advise her son not to date Eva Manurung.

Jordan Ali and Eva Manurung’s Dating Style (Instagram/@evamanurung1105)

“If at the end of this month you can’t take care of your children, don’t blame me, ma’am, let’s meet at your house, I’ll make it busy, ma’am, I’m sorry, ma’am,” said Febby Carol.

Febby Carol felt she had to take this step because Jordan Ali ignored her message to Jordan Ali. His warning has been conveyed in several interviews in the media.

“Because you said your child was difficult, in the media I also said it several times without being heard,” said Febby Carol.

Because of this, Inara Rusli’s former brother-in-law hopes that Jordan Ali’s mother can work together to save the two of them.

“So please help with your cooperation to save my mother, please also advise me to save your child, that’s the message, ma’am,” he said.

As is known, the relationship between Eva Manurung and Jordan Ali has recently been busy on social media. This is because their ages are far apart, namely 23 years.

Despite opposition from her children, Eva Manurung insisted on maintaining a relationship with Jordan Ali.

Eva Manurung actually asked Febby and Virgoun not to interfere in her personal affairs and stop talking about Jordan Ali.

Instead of following Eva’s request, Febby Carol continued to insist that her mother break up with Jordan Ali.