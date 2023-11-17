Suara.com – The Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka National Campaign Team (TKN) felt aggrieved by the circulation of leaflets in the Rp. 20,000 denomination rupiah stamped with the words ‘Prabowo Satrio Piningit’.

Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid, said that the money was not the result of the TKN or TKD campaign, either from the party coalition or its supporters.

“This was not the creation of TKN or the regional campaign team or supporting parties,” said Nusron at a press conference in Jakarta, Friday (17/11/2023).

This Golkar Party politician then stated that TKN had no information regarding the source or origin of the circulation of the money.

Nusron said that the issue of money stamped with the words ‘Prabowo Satrio Piningit’ has created a public perception as if the money came from his coalition team which will do whatever it takes to win the political contest in 2024.

He highlighted that this action made it appear as if TKN did not have an adequate understanding of the legal regulations and principles relating to currency law.

“With this action, it seems as if we don’t understand the legal rules and rules of the game regarding currency law and this is a matter of property and dignity rather than our currency, namely the rupiah,” he said.

This can create a greater impact regarding the essence of value, honor and integrity of the Indonesian currency.

The pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka show the lottery numbers at the Open Plenary Meeting for the Draw and Determination of Serial Numbers for the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidate Pairs for the 2024 Election at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

He then asked parties who received information about money bearing Prabowo’s stamp to report it to Bank Indonesia.

Apart from that, Nusron also asked Bank Indonesia as the institution that knows about money circulation to investigate the case.

“Therefore, we ask the parties who received this information to report it to Bank Indonesia because it is detrimental to the Prabowo couple,” said Nusron. (Between)