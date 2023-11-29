Some Plex users have been shocked when, in recent days, they have received a message in their email related to a new software feature. It is called Discover Together and, although it has good intentions, the truth is that it is causing a lot of problems. The good news is that you can take action to disable this feature so that your privacy is protected.

What is happening?

The problem with Discover Together is that it is a social feature where your Plex activity and that of your friends are combined into some emails that it is possible that they have already ended more than one friendship. What appears in the messages in question is a summary of the video consumption habits of users. And although Plex, after the controversy, has come to the fore to say that they do not share any type of adult video activity data, there are certain contents that escape their filter.

For this reason, there are those who have mentioned that this Plex consumption summary It has left them between a rock and a hard place by showing their friends the love they have for certain content. The goal of the software is to provide social networking functions, but it is obvious that the news has surprised those who did not expect a tool like this to be introduced without prior notice.

How to disconnect Discover Together?

One of the main problems with all this and what has generated controversy is that this new function and the email newsletter sending system is something that has been activated for all users. You do not have to activate it, but the alternative is to deactivate it. This is a rather delicate decision, because normally when this type of news is introduced, it is common for them to be disconnected and for a request to appear on the screen with which you press “Accept” to activate it.

They say from Plex, however, that the users who have the feature activated It is because, at some point when they registered on the platform, they accepted the terms that indicated their activation. It ends up being a pretty vague and unsound explanation that raises more questions than it answers, especially since most people seem to have the feature in question turned on. In any case, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to check it out for yourself so that you can take action as soon as possible.

And now, we tell you how to disconnect it. What you have to do is enter your profile settings menu, which is located in the upper right corner of the screen. Enter the section dedicated to editing your profile and you will find a privacy section. Now all you have to do is click where it says “Manage who can see my activity” and set your viewing history to “Private.” This will prevent your data, what you have seen and your habits, from ending up being shared in the email that will be sent to your friends.

What to do to avoid receiving the email with the report of your friends’ habits? In that case you just have to enter the Email Preferences section located at the bottom. When you enter you will see the menu that we share in the screenshot, where you have to go exactly to the place where it says “Send me a summary of my friends’ activity.” Uncheck this option and so on you will not have to continue receiving the mails. As you can see, not only is the standard version available that shares weekly activity, but there is also a report that can be received daily. This ends up being quite picturesque, to put it elegantly.

Additionally, although Plex says that adult content is left out of this report, what some of the moderators of the program’s forums mention is that there are many movies of this type that are shared. It seems that the key lies in whether these are listed on the IMDB website or not. In any case, it is not only because of this type of content, but this way of invading privacy is surely not to everyone’s taste. Why should my friends know that I’m binge-watching Knights of the Zodiac episodes for the eighth time or watching Christmas cartoons? That’s something between Plex and me, nothing more.