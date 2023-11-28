Nintendo recently released the remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, which its fans of yesteryear fondly remember. The director of the original game was not involved in the remake, but he hopes to work on a sequel for thus marking his retirement from video game development.

Chihiro Fujioka He is one of the two directors of the SNES title that Square and Nintendo launched in 1996, who also worked on more Mario games, such as Mario & Sonic and various iterations of the RPG subseries Mario & Luigi.

Director wants to work on Super Mario RPG 2

The developer was present in an interview with MinnMax and what caught a lot of attention is that he confessed that he would love to return to the Super Mario RPG style games to make a completely new installment.

Although the idea of ​​working on any new installment of the RPG subseries of Mario would be fine with him, the creative made it clear that he would love much more to work on a sequel specifically to Super Mario RPG.

Chihiro Fujioka does not want to retire without first returning to Super Mario RPG

“In my career I’ve been involved in a lot of games and, you know, I really wish that the last one was just another Mario RPG game“, Fujioka confessed. “I think (the Mario & Luigi subseries) is great, but I would like to go back and create a (Super) Mario RPG in which you only control Mario“.

However, when asked if he had ideas for a possible sequel, Fujioka simply said that “that’s a secret“, so for the moment we will not know if the creative’s dream will come true or if he has made attempts to convince Nintendo to revive this series with a new game and it would first be necessary to see if the remake sells well enough to ensure the continuation.

Super Mario RPG is available on Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

