On 4 October 2022, in the Champions League, Hakan was deployed in front of the defense by Inzaghi for the first time. A few days ago, still in the Champions League, the Turk decided the match against Salzburg, being awarded best of the match: the transformation of midfielder Hakan is complete

Calhanoglu has been playing in front of the defense for just over a year, yet it seems he has always been doing so. He seems to have been born to be there, right in the middle, running, fighting, tackling, but also creating geometries, marking time, freeing his teammates. On 24 October, after Inter’s 2-1 win against Salzburg, Hakan received the MVP award.