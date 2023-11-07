loading…

Bella Hadid is a supermodel who supports Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Luxury fashion brand Christian Dior faces calls for a boycott on social media. Previously, Turkish and Israeli sources reported on Monday (6/11/2023) that Dior had replaced Palestinian model and long-time brand ambassador Bella Hadid with Israeli model May Tager in its latest advertising campaign.

Neither Hadid nor the brand commented on the alleged replacement, which was initially reported on Yeni Safak in Turkey and an Israeli blog called Fashion Forward.

This raises questions about the veracity of the report even as there are calls for #BoycottDior at X.

Tager appears to be the star of the brand’s new holiday campaign, according to a post shared on his Instagram last week.

Hadid became Dior’s first brand ambassador of Palestinian descent in 2016 and has repeatedly used her fame to advocate for Palestinian rights.

However, Hadid did not comment much in the weeks following the Hamas attack on October 7 and the Israeli bombardment that devastated Gaza.

In an Instagram post on October 26, he said his phone number had been leaked online, causing him to receive “hundreds of death threats” every day.

Writing in her first Instagram post following the declaration of war, Hadid vowed not to be intimidated.

He explained, “The Palestinian people and children, especially in Gaza, cannot let us be silent. We don’t dare, they dare.”