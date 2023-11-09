The Portuguese defender of Union Berlin: “We were unlucky, we just lack confidence…”

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo

November 8 – 12.39pm – Naples

From revelation to team in crisis: here is the summary of Union Berlin’s last sporting year and a half. Last year they were even top of the Bundesliga at one point, then finished by achieving a historic qualification for the Champions League. This year everything is dark at the moment, from September onwards Urs Fischer’s team has always lost. Diogo Leite, the Portuguese central defender who has shown himself in the last year as a potential top player of the future, speaks to us about the moment: left-footed, excellent basic technique and great personality when dribbling, Diogo Leite ended up in the notebook of several top clubs, but did not let himself be influenced by transfer rumors. He remained at Union and now suffers from this difficult situation like all his teammates: “But the fans are always close to us and encourage us, their support is important for us”, underlines Diogo Leite.

But Union is coming off twelve defeats in a row: how do we start again?

“By playing a great match in Naples, putting all our desire and quality on the field, the most important thing will be to be able to obtain a positive result to regain confidence and finally get out of this negative period. We were also unlucky, we had – in some games – the opportunity to score and we didn’t. Winning in the Champions League would give you an extra boost.”

It will be a special match for Bonucci, who returns to Italy for the first time as an opponent. What relationship do you have?

“Excellent, from day one. I have great respect for his career and how it is now: I only have to learn from him. He is a fantastic player and also a man with great values”.

Did Napoli impress you in the first leg?

“It was a tough match for both teams, Napoli are an excellent team and have very talented players. He plays well, moves the ball quickly: we need to be focused and convinced to be able to contain them and create opportunities to win.”

However, Osimhen’s absence could be an advantage.

“Victor is one of the best strikers in the world, but in Napoli there are many quality players who can put us in difficulty and know how to best replace him.”

Like Kvaratskhelia, the last MVP of Serie A.

“We know his characteristics, we already knew in the first leg that he is very strong one-on-one, he has dribbling and unpredictability, he can change the game with one play: he is a high-level player, which is why we must be good at not giving him opportunities , we need to make a great team effort. We must go back to being solid at the back and courageous at the front, to aim for victory.”

What could be the key to the game?

“Confidence. Believing in ourselves and team spirit are the factors that can best help us achieve results. In the Champions League you always need to give something more, have a winning mentality regardless of the opponent.”

He has already played in Italy in the Champions League, with Porto against Juve.

“Yes, I was young (he smiles, ed.): it’s never easy to play in Italy. I like the Italian championship, I think it is one of the three best championships in the world. That time Ronaldo was against us, a legend for us Portuguese, and I took over from the bench.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is the talk of the national team: he played in all the youth selections, with great results. Is the senior national team a dream or a goal?

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

“I always hope to be called up to Portugal, it’s a dream but obviously also a goal. I have to work a lot and help my team to get the call-up. Every day I train as best I can to improve myself, but now the important thing is to help the team get out of this moment, then when and if the call from the national team comes I will be very happy.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED