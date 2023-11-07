Denpasar Voice – Deputy General Chairperson of the DPP Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) General (ret.) Syafruddin Kambo protested to the former General Chairperson of the Muhammadiyah Central Management (PP), Din Syamsuddin because his name was included in the group list during a visit to the NasDem Tower, Central Jakarta, Monday (6/11/ 2023).

General (retired) Syafruddin confirmed that he had rejected Din Syamsuddin’s request to join the group visiting NasDem Tower. He said that his current position prohibits him from getting involved in practical politics.

“Yesterday I told Pak Din, I am not involved in practical politics, the Mosque Council cannot be brought into politics, but my name is still included in the group list,” he said firmly, in a statement received in Jakarta, Tuesday (7/ 11/2023).

He also regretted that Din Syamsuddin still included his name on the list of the group attending the political visit. Because, he said, Din Syamsuddin’s visit to NasDem was a form of open support for the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar pair.

The chairman of the Asfa Foundation emphasized that he was not present at the meeting, including at other meetings with political nuances. He urged Din Syamsuddin to immediately correct this matter.

“Once again I ask Pak Din to immediately correct all the media which published news about my presence at yesterday’s meeting. Once again I emphasize that the mosque council must not be involved in politics, I also refuse to be involved in practical politics,” he said.

It is known that former Chairman of the Muhammadiyah Central Management (PP) Din Syamsuddin arrived at the NasDem Tower, Central Jakarta. He came with a number of religious figures. The General Chair of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh immediately welcomed and warmly embraced Din Syamsuddin.

Based on observations, Din and his entourage arrived at NasDem at 15.25 WIB, they were wearing Palestinian flag scarves together. Din arrived at NasDem and was immediately greeted by NasDem party officials including the Secretary General of the NasDem Party, Hermawi Taslim, Chairman of the Nasdem Party DPP, Effendi Choiri and other staff.

After that, Din was immediately directed to the 4th floor of the NasDem Tower to meet Surya Paloh. After a few minutes, Surya Paloh arrived at the Ballroom and greeted several other religious figures before he greeted Din.

In the list of groups received by the media crew, it was written that Din Syamsuddin invited 15 figures, and General (retired) Syafruddin was included in the list. Even though at the location, General (retired) Syafruddin was not present.

For your information, after retiring from the police, General (retired) Syafruddin was known as a figure who worked in the fields of humanity and education on a national and international scale.

There is no need to doubt his achievements in the international world, for example his efforts with the ASFA Foundation and the Muslim World League to discuss world peace, education and humanity.

In particular, the Secretary General of the World Muslim League, Sheikh Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Isa, invited Syafruddin to discuss plans for holding the World Muslim Scholars Conference. The plan is that this conference will be attended by ethnic and religious leaders from around the world.

His involvement in the international arena has indeed positioned him as a vote getter, but Syafruddin refuses to be drawn into practical politics. He wants to be neutral and focus on encouraging progress in the fields of education and humanity. (*/Dinda)