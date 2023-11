On 5 April 2011 Dejan Stankovic scored a crazy goal almost from midfield in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Schalke 04. Stankovic scored 26 seconds into the match, on the volley, after Manuel Neuer, Schalke goalkeeper he headed home a pass from Cambiasso. Stankovic’s goal is remembered as one of the best ever scored in the Champions League, but it didn’t do much for Inter, who lost sensationally at home 5-2 and were eliminated after the return match.