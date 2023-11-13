On Friday he turned 26 and with Frosinone he scored a memorable goal which he celebrated on Instagram by recalling the stages of his career

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 13 – 07:17 – MILAN

The most Inter fan of all Inter fans (understood as Inter players) this time did it… big. Because very few goals like the one in the 1-0 against Frosinone are seen and when the ball went in behind Turati, not even Federico Dimarco believed it. “At first I noticed Dumfries at the other end and wanted to serve him, but then Turati was out and… I tried. It’s a good thing she came in, otherwise I would have received so many insults that I didn’t even imagine” number 32 told Dazn at the end of the match. San Siro, his San Siro, gave him a thrilling ovation for a goal that already now, after 12 days, it is a candidate to be the most beautiful in the championship. He celebrated in the usual way, with that exultation with open arms and with a funny expression painted on his face. “It was born because my friends and I were watching a ‘The Usual Idiots’ sketch at the supermarket and there was one of them doing the same gesture. We watched it for three days straight because it was too funny and from there I decided to celebrate in that way” he explained in recent months. It seems like the story of any boy but instead it is that of one of the best left wingers in the championship. A product of Inter’s youth sector that the Viale della Liberazione club will lock down with a renewal until 2028.

WEDDING NEAR

—

There is no definitive agreement yet, but the meetings and contacts with the English prosecutor who works for Roc Nations, the agency that holds Dimarco’s prosecutor’s office, have put the road downhill. Federico will see his salary doubled: from the current 2.2 million he will go to over 4. There is still something to limit in terms of bonuses and fixed part, but there is the belief that everything can be defined in a short time. Also because the Nerazzurri managers want to recognize this increase to a player who deserved it on the pitch with commitment and important performances. In 2021, if Inzaghi hadn’t arrived on the bench, perhaps he would have gone out on loan again or been sold. Because Conte didn’t see it and even his predecessor Spalletti had preferred to let him grow elsewhere. Simone, on the other hand, focused on it and, after the first year in the shadow of super Perisic, handed him the left flank. Now no one takes him away from there, so much so that he even got a shirt for the national team. Carlos Augusto is a nice alternative, but he is the starter, the most Inter fan of Inter fans. A boy who came down from the Curva Nord, where he supported as a boy, and made the most beautiful dream come true, playing in the shirt of his favorite team.

TRAVELLING

—

In those 56 meters of parabola that ended behind Turati there is ideally the entire career of Dimarco who, not surprisingly, on Instagram published the photo of him intent on kicking the ball and wrote: “This shot starts from Porta Romana (where he was born, in the center of Milan, ed.), passes through Interello, Ascoli, Empoli, Sion, Parma, Verona and arrives at the stadium of my dreams.” These are the stages in the career of someone who had to conquer everything on his own. From his debut on the summer tour to the United States, with Mancini on the bench, nothing has been simple, but now he can smile. And celebrate twice…

CONGRATULATIONS FROM YOUR COMRADES

—

In fact, on Friday Dimarco turned 26 and celebrated it with his family and closest friends, but in a sober way, because he is not someone who likes social life or discos. President Zhang’s best wishes arrived and there was no shortage of hugs, pats on the back and some teasing in the locker room. However, he gave himself the gift with this crazy goal that he will watch dozens of times on TV and on his mobile phone. “He is one of the best players of my career” Federico said lowly, while Inzaghi was more explicit: “Federico is gifted with great technique and his goal will go around the world”. In fact, just taking a look at X or Instagram is enough to understand that Dimarco-mania is spreading. Even among teammates. “But how did you do it Fede?” Acerbi asked. “Goal of the year” wrote Arnautovic, while Mkhitaryan renamed it “Phenomenon”. Thuram and Pavard used several heart-eyed and burning fire emoticons to playfully compliment each other. Words of affection also from Ventola, Hernanes, Cauet and the Autogol team. The Nerazzurri fans, meanwhile, have already renamed him the new Roberto Carlos or the new Recoba, in memory of the goal scored in Empoli, again from far away and with the left foot, by Chino.

NOW JUVE

—

Dimarco’s feat allowed the Nerazzurri to break the deadlock in a match that was complicated and will allow them to enjoy a peaceful break, at +2 on Juventus who they will challenge on Sunday 26th, when the championship resumes. “We wanted to challenge Juventus as leaders, but the championship is long and we will think about the match at the Allianz Arena after the break and the two matches against the national team. In the meantime, let’s enjoy this evening and this victory which was very important and not to be taken for granted. We are a good group and we want to continue like this, gaining some satisfaction, but I’m not talking about objectives.” He prefers not to say the words “second star”, but imagining what the dream of the most Inter fan of Inter fans is is not that complicated.

