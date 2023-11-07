It’s time for a dilemma again on Tuesday. This time the question is whether or not you should put winter tires on your car.

It’s that time again, chowder, the heater on, winter coat over your body and of course the winter tire discussion. Because few things are discussed more than winter tires. Or it must be Zwarte Piet, but we won’t be burned by that here.

So winter tires. Yes or no? Do we really need those things here? NO, shouts the inveterate opponent, because the winters here are miserable and on the three days when it snows they take the train…

YES, the die-hard proponent shouts in turn. Winter tires prove their worth from 7 degrees and provide better grip in difficult conditions. You’re half a murderer if you don’t fit winter tires, he says.

Winter tires, yes or no?

The undersigned is – just like in many other discussions – a bit of a coward. Someone without a real opinion. He hears the arguments of the proponent and then those of the opponent. Or vice versa. To then continue with his own life, shrugging his shoulders.

In short, I don’t really care. I have fitted winter tires for a few years and that happened to be during the winters of 2009-2010 and the two after. And those are precisely the winters in which our country was plagued by a lot of snow and cold.

And the daily transport was a BMW E91 330D, so winter tires were not an unnecessary luxury at the time. Because in snow you really stand still on your summer tires in a powerful rear-wheel drive. Especially if you have to hit the road early and it hasn’t been swept yet.

The following years I didn’t have them and I had exactly 1 moment when I wished I did. With a regenerating BMW i3 in a bend while it was snowing. That works like a handbrake in a bend. But never else.

And now since yesterday I have winter tires on my Tesla again. Because they came with the set of rims that I had put on the car. Thanks again for that, they look great, but that’s besides the point! I would also have liked the summer tires, but now that they are underneath it feels safe. And so I’m happy with it. And that’s why I say: Winter tires: Yes!

But what do you say? Let us know below in the comments!

