Digital Extremes confirms layoffs and the closure of its external projects division, the Warfinder publisher also transfers control of the game to its developer Airship Syndicate.

Digital Extremes has games on PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S like Warframe, the future Soulframe and Wayfinder. But the publishing company y developer announces layoffs that affect their IP.

At one point the total number of employees affected was unknown, but the company itself has confirmed on its LinkedIn that 30 people were affected by these cuts; something that former artistic director Ron Davey anticipated.

In a statement sent to Eurogamer, the studio that develops and publishes games has confirmed that it will no longer continue as publisher of the Airship Syndicate game released in August as Wayfinder.

“We can confirm having made the difficult decision to cease operations of our external projects division,” said Digital Extremes itself.

“We have had to say goodbye to a number of hard-working and highly valued team members as a result and are working with Airship Syndicate to transition full control of Wayfinder to them in the coming months.”

In response to this news, Airship Syndicate itself has thanked Digital Extremes for “helping launch” the Wayfinder development.

“Airship Syndicate owns the Wayfinder IP and we have no plans to stop development of the game now,” He said the study itself in the RRSS. “We look forward to continuing to grow the game alongside our players as we take over operations.”

Last month it was James Schmalz who resigned as CEO Digital Extremesso Steve Sinclair – former creative director – assumed the position and continued to oversee the Soulframe development.

The game was announced a year and a half ago as new free MMORPG and the Tencent-owned studio He said it is “heavily influenced by nature, restoration and exploration.”

These layoffs are joined by all those in 2023, with affected companies such as Xbox Game Studios, Epic Games, SIE and Bungie, CD Projekt, Ubisoft, Riot Games, Blizzard, Crystal Dynamics, BioWare, Striking Distance (and the departure of Glen Schofield ), Team17, Frontier Developments and Media Molecule.

We still do not know if in the remaining weeks of 2023 more will be produced or even if in 2024 we will see a much higher forecast, but because it is the year with the largest number of games with average scores of 90 or more in the last 20 years.

Now what Digital Extremes confirms internal layoffs, the closure of its publishing division and the transfer of control of Wayfinderwe will see how Soulframe is positioned in 2024.