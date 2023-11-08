The rise of teleworking further blurred the thin line that divided personal and professional life. Some companies abused the availability of employees beyond working hours.

However, a ruling from the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has confirmed a claim for dismissal from a worker who was fired by the company for asking her boss for things during her vacation.

It doesn’t matter if it’s your boss, it’s a job.. The ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid recognizes that a lawyer was fired from her law firm and the company alleged among the reasons for the disciplinary dismissal the violation of her boss’s right to digital disconnection, among other causes.

The employee was perfectly aware that her superior was on vacation. The employee continued sending her emails, WhatsApp messages and calling her on the phone despite the fact that her superior reminded her in each communication that she was on vacation and that any problem would be resolved upon her return.

What the Digital Disconnection Law says. The right to digital disconnection was introduced in article 20 bis of the Workers’ Statute, as well as in Organic Law 3/2018 on the Protection of Personal Data and guarantee of digital rights, establishing in its article 88 the right to digital disconnection in the workplace.

This article indicates: “Workers and public employees will have the right to digital disconnection in order to guarantee, outside of legal or conventionally established working time, respect for their rest time, permits and vacations, as well as their personal privacy.” and familiar.”

The novelty of the sentence. Lawyer Ramon Arnó Torrades, specialist in legal aspects of the information society and digital transformation, has explained to the media specialized in law Confilegal why this ruling is so important: “in its design, the one who had to guarantee that right was the employer versus the worker. , so the case analyzed in this ruling is a novelty where, curiously, non-compliance is attributed not to the employer, but to one worker versus another.”

That is to say, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid highlights that this right not only affects the relationship between superior positions and the employees under their responsibility, but must also be respected the other way around, considering the superior as another employee of the company whose The right to digital disconnection must also be respected.

There are exceptions to the rule. Although the ruling issued leaves no room for doubt, there are other rulings from this same court that establish some exceptions in the application of the right to digital disconnection outside of working hours.

In its ruling 8990/2023, the Court resolves the dispute between some employees and their company for violating the right to digital disconnection. However, on that occasion, the employees received an availability bonus on their payroll provided for in article 22 of their collective agreement, so it is already compensated whenever it occurs in cases of “force majeure or exceptional circumstance of said change.” .

Imagen | Pexels (Jonas Ferlin, Ketut Subiyanto)