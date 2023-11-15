The layoff season continues with Digital Bros announcing a 30% cut in its staff through its development studios and 505 Games. The Italian company owns, among others, not only the publisher just mentioned, but also Kunos Simulazioni, Infinity Plus Two and DR Studio.

“In order to prioritize video games of high quality and long-term success, Digital Bros has questioned the number of projects in development and will accordingly review its organizational structure to align it with the competitive environment in the medium to long term, so to ensure maximum operational efficiency,” reads a statement reported by GamesIndustry.

Digital Bros lets you know that most of the layoffs will affect studios in his possession.

