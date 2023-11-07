Satoru Gojo confirms that Digimon is canon within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

In chapter 66 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga it has been seen how Gojo makes a funny reference to Digimon.

Join the conversation

Each arc and saga of Jujutsu Kaisen has been full of details and amazing moments that have made the plot a true marvel, since Gege Akutami has introduced various elements that he has taken advantage of in an extraordinary wayreferencing some other works, a detail that has served to pay tribute to the projects of other mangakas.

The development of the Jujutsu Kaisen plot has been amazingwell the dark premise of this workalong with the surprising characters and the different mysteries related to the world of witchcraft, have ensured the success of this controversial series that never stops surprising its followers.

In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen has had such fun moments during its development that during one of the chapters of this work a very interesting detail has been revealed, since The mangaka has decided to make Digimon canon in his workrealizing a fun reference to this legendary franchise that amazed millions of fans.

Satoru Gojo confirms that Digimon is canon in Jujutsu Kaisen

It is no secret to anyone that the manga/anime industry is full of references from other authors, since many times Some mangakas tend to take the most significant details from other projects and adapt or reference them in their works.having very striking results that are liked by fans, this being something very common in this world.

Evidently, Jujutsu Kaisen is no stranger to this type of details, since Gege Akutami’s work in one of its chapters included a fun reference to Digimonwith the controversial Satoru Gojo being in charge of immortalizing this great and fun moment that confirms that the strongest sorcerer is a big fan of Digimon.

And, in chapter 66 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, while Satoru Gojo’s past is explored, it can be seen that Gojo and Geto are being prepared by Masamichi Yaga for a mission of great importance. for the world of sorcery, because the future of the world is in their hands, since they must protect the body of Star Plasma so that Mr. Tengen can merge with it.

Yaga explains to both sorcerers what this method is like and what must do to successfully complete their mission using quite technical terms. However, in the middle of this explanation, Satoru Gojo makes a reference to Digimon by understanding Yaga’s explanation in his own way, since he relies on Metal Greymon’s digivolutions to understand what his teacher is really explaining to them.

Gojo has shown that he understood the explanation by comparing it to Metal Greymon’s digivolution.referring to the fact that it would be a problem if it were to become corrupted and end up being a Skull Greymon, which would explain why Mr. Tengen goes back to being Kuromon, this being a very fun detail that confirms that VSatoru is a big fan of Digimon* *.

This is one of the various hilarious and reference moments that Jujutsu Kaisen has hadWell, Gojo making a canon Digimon Within this work it is a true wonder that confirms the impact that the series has had Akiyoshi Hongō in the manga/anime industry.

Notably Satoru Gojo proved to be an expert on the subjectsince he understood with great insight and metaphors the importance of the mission that had been assigned to them, being Digimon’s digivolutions the example he took as a starting point to understand the situation, a detail that confirms the hilarious and irreverent personality of this controversial sorcerer.

Without a doubt, Jujutsu Kaisen It is full of very funny moments and some references to other works and making Digimon canon within the vast universe of sorcery It has been a very interesting element that confirms that Gojo is a fan of this IP.

Join the conversation