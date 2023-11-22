Specifically, the low cost operator offers 350 GB of data per month with Orange 4G+ coverage. In addition, it includes all unlimited calls, both to landlines and national mobiles. Obviously, special pricing numbers are left out. If you do not have a mobile phone compatible with 5G, it will undoubtedly be difficult for you to find a better rate.

SMS are excluded (if anyone still uses them), which cost 15 cents each. To the monthly price of 18 euros per monthwhich is also fixed and not the result of a specific Black Friday promotion, we would only have to add the 5.50 euros to send us the SIM card.

Price per gigabyte at Wifitech: 0.051 euros per gig.

Xenet, the Robin Hood of operators

Wifitech has managed to unseat one of the operators with the best positions in these periodic comparisons that we do. The so-called “Robin Hood of operators” continues to be an option to take into account.

This operator gives us 160 gigabytes at maximum speed for 17 euros per month if you choose Orange coverage in the tarifa Xenet-160.

Price per gig in Xenet: 0.106 euros per gig.

O2 is an interesting option if you want 5G

Since October 18, customers on O2’s 100 GB tariff were upgraded to 150 GB instead and at no cost to the customer and continue to pay exactly the same: 20 euros/month.

With this change in Movistar’s secondary operator, the O2 rate gains positions among the most profitable and that offer more for less. Taking into account that the operator also uses the network of its main company, Movistar, and has 5G, there are all advantages. Speed ​​estimates in 5G are 1000 Mbps download and 150 Mbps upload.

Price per gig on O2: 0.133 euros per gig.

Lowi is among the rates with the best prices per gigabyte

Since November 14, 2023, Lowi has carried out a restructuring of its mobile tariff portfolio. This, as in the case of O2, against whom it precisely has to compete, has caused the increase in the number of gigabytes in its rates at no additional cost.

Right now, the highest rate is the one offered 100 GB mobile data a month. That with a price of 19.95 euros per month. It has Vodafone coverage and has 5G from the red operator, in case the fifth generation of mobile networks is essential for you, keep it in mind.

Price per gig in Lowi: 0.199 euros per gig.

Digi has low prices, but not that low

The Romanian-born operator usually leads the low prices when we talk about fiber, but its mobile-only offers are also quite interesting. The most profitable in cost per gig is the rate that for 20 euros per month it offers 100 GB (cumulative from one month to the next, yes).

Taking it into account, we could consider that this is an interesting option if we believe that we are going to be able to go passing excess data from month to month. If you spend them, you could only enjoy 5 GB at low speed, so it is better to take out the accumulated ones from the piggy bank.

Price per gig in Digi: 0.20 euros per gig.