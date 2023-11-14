Suara.com – Dimas Anggara is one of the actors in the film “Srimulat: Life is a Comedy”. In this film, Dimas Anggara plays Timbul Srimulat.

Nadine Chandrawinata’s husband admitted that he had a heavy burden playing the character Timbul Srimulat, who already has a big name as a senior comedian.

“Because of the big names of the figures here and Srimulat himself, we carry the burden, so it can be said that really everyone knows Srimulat,” said Dimas Anggara in a press conference at the Premier Gala of Srimulat Life Indeed Comedy in the Epicentrum area, Jakarta, Monday (13 /11/2023).

“Can we deliver the characters, the story, what makes this difficult for us, it’s not an easy film,” he continued.

The cast of the film Srimulat: Life is a Comedy in the Epicentrum area, Jakarta, Monday (13/11/2023). (Suara.com/Ummi Hadyah Saleh)

Dimas Anggara said that the role he played carried over into everyday life.

“From me, I said yes, that’s what people closest to me said,” said Dimas Anggara.

Not surprisingly, Dimas Anggara took a short break for six months. Because according to him, Timbul Srimulat’s character is still attached to him.

“But after Srimulat, I was off for 6 months. So I didn’t want to take a job just yet, because it was really tiring for me personally. It turned out that after a month after that, my wife said, ‘Well, this is the new Dimas that I know,’ like that,” he said.

For your information, the film entitled Srimulat: Life is a Comedy” tells the story of a comedy group from Central Java who migrate to the capital city of Jakarta to find success and popularity.

But on their way to success, some members face identity crises and complex problems.

The comedy genre film will be shown in cinemas on November 23, 2023

The film stars actors and actresses such as Bio One as Gepeng, Indah Permatasari as Royani, Elang El Gibran as Basuki and Erika Carlina as Djudjuk.

Then Dimas Anggara plays Timbul, Morgan Oey as Paul, Zulfa Maharani as Nunung, Ibnu Jamil as Tarsan, Ana as Naima Al Jufri, Teuku Rifnu Wikana as Asmuni, Rukman Rosadi as Teguh, Erick Estrada as Tessy, Rano Karno Babe Makmur and Omara Esteghlal as Kadir.

Apart from that, there are also other players such as Ray Shidiq, Fajar Nugra, Aldo Gudel, and David Nurbianto.