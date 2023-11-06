A “short-sighted” victory, as Allegri would define it, which kept Juventus -2 from the top of Serie A. On Sunday evening the Bianconeri won 1-0 at Fiorentina and, speaking to Dazn, Wojciech Szczesny analyzed the race. “There is a very good spirit and a great margin for growth – explained the goalkeeper – We are happy for the three points, even if we have been through difficult moments. About 89 minutes…”. Statements seasoned with a pinch of irony, certainly nothing new as far as Polish is concerned.