Il differential lock it is a system that uses a command to activate or deactivate the differential lock at will. This system is often used on off-road vehicles to improve performance in demanding driving conditions, such as twisting, etc., by avoiding wheel slip and allowing torque to be transferred to the wheel with more grip.

Il differential of a vehicle is a mechanical component that allows the wheels to turn at different speeds, fundamental during curves where one wheel, the internal one, travels a shorter distance than the external wheel. Without a differential, the wheels would be forced to spin at the same speed, causing wheel slip, excessive wear and mechanical failure.

Mechanical differential of a car

The differential is made up of a set of gears (satellite and planetary) that can transmit torque to both wheels, while at the same time allowing them to turn at different speeds when necessary. However, in low-traction conditions, such as on ice or mud, one wheel may begin to spin faster than the other, leading to loss of traction and the vehicle stalling.

I differential locks they are useful devices, vital in some situations, for off-road vehicles, as they improve traction and the possibility of overcoming rough terrain; furthermore, they serve to avoid stressing the entire kinematic chain in the event of a loss of grip, since a wheel without grip would slip, subtracting torque from the gripped one, which would thus remain stationary. For this reason, lockable differentials are used in 4x4s.

Differential lock with mechanical, pneumatic or electronic control

Locking a differential can be controlled in 3 ways, mechanically, with compressed air (pneumatic) or electrically.

Mechanical differential lock: This type of differential lock is the most common and is controlled manually by the vehicle operator. An example of this type of lock is the one used to lock the center differential. When activated it prevents the front and rear axles from turning at different speeds, forcing them to rotate at the same speed, distributing torque to the axle with the most traction.

Pneumatic differential lock: This type uses a pneumatic system to activate and deactivate the lock. It is equipped with an air compressor, usually dedicated exclusively to its operation, which once powered puts pressure on the circuit which will allow, when required, the actuator to engage the differential lock.

Electronic differential lock: this type of block is electrically controlled through an electronic control unit which can vary the value of the block which can even be partial, limiting the slippage between the two axles. It is able to instantly adapt to driving conditions and offers a great balance between traction and handling.

How a differential lock works

When one of the two wheels of a car with a traditional differential is on ice and the other on asphalt, it is the classic situation in which there are traction problems while with the lock the vehicle moves forward calmly.

Traditional Differential: with a traditional open differential, the torque is distributed equally between the two wheels that have the same grip on the ground (50-50). If one wheel has no grip (e.g. on ice) and the other does, the wheel on ice will tend to turn freely because it has much less rolling resistance than the wheel with grip. Since the differential distributes the torque equally, the maximum value of the torque that can be transferred to the ground by both wheels is given by the sum of the torque of the wheel with lower grip multiplied by 2: example 10-10. As a result, the wheel on ice spins idle, while the one with grip receives minimal torque and therefore cannot move the vehicle effectively.

Differential Lock: If the vehicle is equipped with a differential lock, activating the lock forces both the wheels to rotate at the same speed and the transfer of torque occurs to the wheel with greater grip. Even if one wheel is on ice and the other on terrain with maximum grip, the wheel with greater grip will receive almost 100% of the torque and will be able to push the vehicle.

In the absence of a differential lock or advanced traction control systems, one wheel that is on a zero-grip surface can prevent the vehicle from moving, despite the other wheel being on a grippy surface. This is a well-known limitation of traditional open differentials.

How the pneumatically controlled mechanical differential lock (Air Locker ARB) works

The ARB differential block with pneumatic control uses a compressor which releases the pressure necessary to activate the internal ring nut which has the task of making it solid with the planetary and planetary differential housing. The compressor turns on automatically and serves to always keep the pressure necessary to engage the differential lock constant. The switches, which can be fixed on the dashboard, allow you to activate and deactivate the locking.

Pneumatically operated mechanical differential lock

Engagement can also take place with the vehicle moving but we recommend engaging it at reduced speed with straight wheels or better yet with the vehicle stationary. When the device is deactivated, compressed air comes out of the solenoid valve and small springs open the safety ring, thus releasing the differential free again.

Here’s how a differential lock works on video.

Mechanical differential lock operation

In summary, a pneumatic differential lock offers the driver the ability to lock the differential to improve traction in certain situations, using compressed air as the activation medium.

Below is an exploded view of a differential block with legend on the individual components.

Exploded view of a differential block with legend on the individual components.

