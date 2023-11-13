Suara.com – Bhayangkara FC management has recruited a total of seven new players in the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 half-season transfer market. The team nicknamed The Guardian is serious about improving its performance for the second round of League 1.

Bhayangkara FC is serious about facing the second round after only achieving one win in the first round, which left them in bottom position.

So what kind of changes did they make? Following is the discussion.

Happened when Mario Gomez became coach

Management has been planning a player overhaul since appointing Mario Gomez as head coach in the 17th week

“Ending the first round with seven points is clearly not very good,” said Mario Gomez, quoted on the club’s official website.

“However, I will try as hard as possible to improve this team much better in the second round,” continued the coach from Argentina.

“We will be prepared by replacing several players. New players will be brought in to improve the team’s performance.”

“The potential is to maximize the existing players and add the players I want.”

Seven Players Signed

Bhayangkara FC immediately moved into the transfer market by officially announcing three new players: Zulfahmi Arifin (Singapore), George Blackwood (Australia), and Arif Satria from RANS Nusantara FC.

Three quality local players also joined, namely M. Fisabillah from PSIS Semarang, Putu Gede Juni Antara from Persib Bandung, and Witan Sulaeman from Persija Jakarta on loan.

Bhayangkara FC’s mission to save is increasingly being realized with this overhaul, and coach Mario Gomez is determined to improve the composition of players to compete better in the second round of Liga 1 2023/2024.

The following are Bhayangkara FC’s recruits in the second round of Liga 1 2023/2024:

· Arif Satria

· Putu Gede Juni Antara

Mochamad Sabillah

· Witan Sulaeman

· Zulfahmi Arifin (Singapore)

· George Blackwood (Australia)

· Marcelo Herrera (Argentina)

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam