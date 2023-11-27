Suara.com – The election of Belinda Christina as the winner of the 11th season of Masterchef Indonesia (MCI) actually caused a lot of scorn from netizens. This is because the runner-up, Rizkisyah Putra Singarimbun alias Kiki, was considered more deserving of winning in the cooking competition.

Netizens questioned Belinda Christina and Kiki’s scores, which were in direct contrast to the comments during the judging. This is because Kiki received more positive comments from the jury. However, when the scores were announced, Belinda was much more superior.

Not only that, another reason netizens think Kiki deserves to win is because her abilities are said to be far above Belinda’s. During the competition, Kiki won the challenge several times. Kiki is also said to help Belinda cut meat.

In fact, the way the two serve food is also a comparison. According to netizens, Kiki’s way of serving food is much better than Belinda’s. This makes netizens question the education between Belinda and Kiki. For this reason, the following is the education undertaken by Belinda and Kiki.

Belinda’s Education

In the world of cooking, apparently Belinda’s education is not random. Belinda studied at the renowned cooking school Le Cordon Bleu, New Zealand. Belinda successfully graduated and received a Diploma in De Cuisine in 2019.

Kiki’s education

Unlike Belinda, Kiki herself only received her cooking education from a vocational school. Kiki attends SMKN 8 Medan majoring in Catering. He studied cooking from his major.

However, it didn’t stop there, Kiki was also looking for experience and worked as a kitchen helper in a cafe in Medan. This helps develop his cooking skills.

Regarding the controversy over this victory, it was also busy when the provisional score after the first round appeared. The reason is, Kiki, who was praised at that time, actually lost by 19 points. Belinda’s temporary score is 746 and Kiki’s is 727.

This caused netizens to protest. Until Belinda was finally chosen as champion, many netizens immediately sneered at her. In fact, netizens think that the judges, especially Chef Juna and Chef Renatta.

“The credibility of Juna and Renatta this time should be questioned again,” said the account @rizkiup***.

“And I was a bit surprised when Chef Renatta said to Kiki ‘the first one is not necessarily the best’, but that’s when a judge’s comments actually insulted the participants instead of encouraging them,” commented the account @baga*******sasaya.

“The comments are good, it’s very clear that Kiki is ahead, but when it came to the assessment, I was surprised, even Bellinda’s father himself was surprised that his son was superior. Hopefully the next round will get fair results,” wrote the account @_fa***.