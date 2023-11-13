Director Matt Shakman reveals details about the Fantastic Four and the X-Men of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since Disney bought FOX, we’re looking forward to seeing the debut of Fantastic Four and the X-Men in the MCU. While it is true that we have already seen some characters like Mr. Fantastic and Professor splendor.

Currently, Matt Shakman is promoting the series about Godzilla, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, but he has also answered some questions about The Fantastic Four and the X-Men, since he will soon begin directing the film about the superhero family of Marvel.

Differences between the two teams according to Matt Shakman.

“I love Fantastic Four as much as I love Godzilla. It’s funny, we have these characters that you discover when you’re a kid, and they just stay with you. Godzilla was one of them, and the Fantastic Four is another. I think I love the space race, the optimism of the Kennedy era about that world. The idea that we can solve all our problems, that we can, with the right heart, the right mind, and the right technology, conquer any problem. It is different in many ways because they are a real family.” Shakman said.

He went on to add, “It’s not a family you find along the way like the X-Men or the Avengers, but a real family with all the messiness of a family like in Monarch. With all the love, pain and complexity of that. And also, they approach things with a kind of optimistic, scientific approach that’s very different from these other Marvel characters that I absolutely love, but the way they solve problems is unique and I’m excited about that too. I hope people like it when we publish it.”

The Fantastic Four

Are you looking forward to seeing everything Marvel Studios is preparing for The Fantastic Four and the X-Men? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

While we wait for the new movies to arrive, you can see all the installments under the FOX label on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Source: SR.