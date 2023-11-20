Suara.com – Delisting is the removal of shares from the Stock Exchange so that they can no longer be traded. There are two types of delisting in Indonesia.

Even though it rarely happens, delisting is one of the factors on the stock exchange that investors must know about. The reason is, delisting usually occurs in the stock market for various reasons.

Delisting is a risk that needs to be considered by investors who invest their capital in the stock market, because this event can happen at any time.

Various types of Delisting

Voluntary Delisting

Voluntary delisting is the delisting of shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) at the request of the company. In other words, this delisting was carried out voluntarily.

A company can decide to carry out voluntary delisting for various reasons, such as bankruptcy, the process of merging or taking over a business, the company’s desire to go private, low share trading volume, and so on.

Companies cannot directly carry out voluntary delisting without complying with the established rules. This rule is regulated in the Financial Services Authority Regulation (POJK) Number 3/POJK.04/2021 concerning the Implementation of Activities in the Capital Market Sector.

Article 64 Paragraph 1 of the regulation stipulates four conditions that must be fulfilled by a public company that will change its status to a closed company. These requirements include, among other things, approval from shareholders at the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS), repurchase of all shares owned by the public, announcement of information disclosure to the public, and submission of a request for effective revocation of the Registration Statement to the OJK.

Force Delisting

Forced delisting, on the other hand, is the opposite of voluntary delisting. If voluntary delisting is carried out according to the company’s wishes, force delisting occurs at the behest of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) or at the request of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) for certain reasons.

Reasons for force delisting may include rule violations or non-compliance with financial standards set by the IDX. Usually, shares that experience force delisting do not report financials for 24 months, which raises questions about the company’s business continuity.

Before a force delisting occurs, the affected shares will experience suspension in the regular market and cash market. During this period, shares can only be traded on the negotiated market for 24 months or more.

For investors, force delisting has a more detrimental impact because it makes it difficult to sell shares. Investors can only sell their shares in the negotiated market.