Suara.com – Argentina U-17 national team coach Diego Placente is optimistic about his team’s hopes of qualifying for the last 16, even though he understands that the match against Japan on the second matchday of Group D on Tuesday (14/11/2023) will be a tough match.

Placente considers this match to be a decisive match considering that Argentina was defeated by Senegal 2-1 in the first match.

The atmosphere of the 2023 U-17 World Cup match between the Argentina U-17 vs Senegal national team at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Saturday (11/11) evening. (Doc. LOC WCU17/SBN)

“Yes, tomorrow will be a difficult match. Japan is a great team capable of playing well. But, I didn’t think anything of it. “This match will be balanced,” said Placente after leading the team’s training at Sidolig Field, Bandung City, Monday evening.

The defeat against Senegal left Argentina stuck in third place in Group D, with zero points. Meanwhile, Japan is in second place with a collection of three points, thanks to the victory over Poland in the opening match.

“We still have high optimism even though we really know this will not be easy. After the defeat in the previous match, there were several things that affected the children’s game,” he added.

After playing the first match against Senegal which took place under pouring rain, one of Placente’s main tasks was to improve the physical condition of his players.

“The most important thing is whether the players are physically fit or not for tomorrow’s match. “Because this will determine whether this is a good match or not,” said the former Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) player.

After the match against Japan, Argentina will still play one last match in the group phase against Poland, Friday (17/11/2023).

Before this tournament started, Argentina was predicted to be one of the champion candidates. Moreover, they have good players such as River Plate striker Claudio Echeveri, who is said to be being targeted by a number of big European clubs.