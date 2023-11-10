Suara.com – Ecuador coach Diego Martinez admitted that his team experienced difficulties when facing the Indonesian National Team in the first Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Friday (10/11/2023).

In the match which was held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Ecuador even conceded first. Although a few minutes later they managed to change the position to 1-1 which lasted until the match was over.

Indonesian U-17 National Team player Riski Afrisal tries to get past the Ecuador players in the Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023). (BETWEEN)

Indonesia’s goal was scored by Arkhan Kaka in the 22nd minute. Meanwhile, Ecuador’s goal was scored by Allen Obando in the 28th minute.

“It’s a tough game, we want to win and get the three points. “But, Indonesia also showed a good match with effective defense and good running,” said Diego Martinez after the match.

“I think we have a situation that makes it difficult for us to score goals,” he continued, as published by ANTARA.

According to him, the weather conditions in Surabaya are not too much of a problem for his foster children because they are used to it.

“The weather is not a problem for us. Our players arrived with the hot weather in Surabaya. “This is no problem for us,” he said.

Sharing one point in the first match, Ecuador is currently in second place with a collection of one point. Followed by the Indonesian National Team in third place with the same points.

Meanwhile, the top of Group A is occupied by Morocco, who managed to beat Panama in the first match with a score of 2-0.