The latest bidding marathon has already ended. Both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday have ended with countless sales that have served both to take advantage of current bargains and to prepare future Christmas gifts. Of course, there are people who find it difficult to pay attention to the offers, so if you are late to buy something, we bring you the best deals on technology that you can take advantage of right now.

ASUS TUF Gaming A1





This is a fairly powerful ASUS laptop that comes with 15.6 inch IPS screenwith Full HD resolution and 144 Hz rate. For hardware, it has the processor AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. For graphics, use the card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6.

It does not come with an operating system, but it does have a big discount that makes it fall from the usual 1,349 euros to the current 1,299 euros.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507XI-LP024 – 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4070 8GB, No Operating System) Mecca Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

TCL 55C805





This smart TV mounts a 55-inch Mini LED screen, 4K HDR resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, in addition to being compatible with Dolby Atmos. The system is managed with the interface Google TVallowing you to download apps, use Chromecast and control the TV with Google Assistant.

Its speaker system is compatible with Dolby Atmos, also adding four HDMI 2.1 ports to play in 4K. The price of this television drops from 899 to 599 euros.

TV MiniLed TCL 55C805 4K QLED + Google TV

Nothing Phone (2)





This curious terminal with a built-in LED circuit, has a 6.7 inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, brightness of 1,000 nits and compatible with HDR10+ content. It integrates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, in addition to a battery with 4.700 mAh and 45W fast charging.

With a 50 MP Sony IMX890 main sensor and 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie sensor, its price drops from the initial 699 euros to 569 euros by applying a 30 euro coupon.

Nothing Phone (2): 256GB+12GB RAM, Glyph Interface, Nothing OS 2.0, 50MP dual camera, OIS, 6.7″ LTPO OLED screen, 4700 mAh battery, IP54 water resistant, unlocked Android Mobile, White

Apple Watch Series 8





The watch that Apple launched in 2022 has a screen of 1.6-inch Retina LTPO OLED and resolution of 352 x 430 pixels. It integrates the Apple S8, W3 and U1 chips, in addition to coming with accident detection and temperature sensor, its great news. It also has IP6X protection.

It has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5 and 4G, since it is the Cellular version. Its price drops from 645 euros to the current 599.97 euros, this being the stainless steel edition.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) Smart Watch with Silver Stainless Steel Case – White Sport Band – One Size. Training monitor, Water resistance

Microsoft Xbox Series S





The heart of this Xbox Series S is supported by the Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 graphics. In addition, it incorporates 16 GB of RAM and a solid state drive (SSD), which has a 1 TB capacity. The sound carries the Triton technology and also incorporates HDMI 2.1 ports to play in 4K at 120 fps.

The console, which comes individually without an additional game or gift card, drops from the previous 349.99 euros to the current 329 euros.

Xbox Series S – 1TB (Black)

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro





It is one of the top scooters in the Xiaomi catalog, with a weight of 17 kg and a 700W power which especially allows you to climb slopes without many problems. Of course, it reaches the 25 km/h speed set by law. It has three modes of use (pedestrian, D and S) that limit the speed in different figures.

Its battery has a capacity of 446 Wh and gives it an autonomy of up to 55 Km per charge, depending on the manufacturer and mode of use, of course. It incorporates eABS double braking system, KERS system to recover energy during braking and self-sealing tubeless tires. This scooter drops from 680 euros to 579.99 euros.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro – Electric scooter up to 25 km/h and 45 km distance, 700 W power, climbs slopes up to 20% inclination, LCD screen, aluminum, Black

Crucial X6





If you want a portable SSD to store files and photos from anywhere, this Crucial model is one of the best sellers for its price and for having a 500GB capacity in a very compact size and weighing only 39 grams, offering speeds up to 540 MB/s. It also includes a USB-C and USB 3.2 connector.

The price of this SSD drops from the previous 50.99 euros to the 39.77 euros that we can see now, leaving it at its lowest price.

Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD – Up to 540MB/s – PC and Mac – External Solid State Drive USB 3.2, USB-C – CT500X6SSD9

More offers

