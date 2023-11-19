The Last of Us Part II debuted in 2020 and quickly became one of the proposals more divisive of recent years. Perhaps sooner than many expected, he will return with a new version which will introduce new content and technical improvements. The announcement of the relaunch caused all kinds of opinions and worried those who are waiting for other projects from the studio.

After PlayStation made The Last of Us Part II Remastered official, the community wondered if a remaster was necessary. Perhaps the most common question is whether the development of this improved version affected the development of the other titles of Naughty Dog.

Although it is impossible to know for sure, it seems that the production of this re-release did not have a negative impact in the development of the company’s new experiences.

The Last of Us Remastered would be developed by new Naughty Dog employees

In accordance with Jordan Middler, host of the VGC podcast, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the fruit of a new team at Naughty Dog. So, this new project allowed new employees to familiarize themselves with the general workflow and graphics engine, while Neil Druckmann and the rest of the experienced workers put their efforts into an original proposal.

“From what one person told me, this was more of a project for new employees to adapt to. Druckmann’s team is working at full speed on an original (game). As far as I know, one does not take anything away from the other,” said Jordan Middler.

It seems that The Last of Us Part II Remastered did not affect the development of new projects

This information is not confirmed, but it makes sense considering recent events. In September, Neil Druckmann revealed that he is already working on a new game, but refrained from revealing more details about it. In parallel, The Last of Us multiplayer remains in limbo, although an important member of Naughty Dog assured that the project is still on.

The truth is that the revelation of The Last of Us Part II Remastered gave a lot to talk about in recent days. While fans argue, the studio in charge of the project revealed more information, such as how it will perform on PlayStation 5.

But tell us, are you excited about the remaster of the PlayStation 4 game? Let us read you in the comments.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will debut on January 19, 2024. Click here to read more news related to the original title.

