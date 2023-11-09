Nia DaCosta explains why she thinks Captain America is responsible for the Avengers’ defeat in the battle against Thanos

Nia DaCostathe director of The Marvels, believes that the Captain America It’s to blame that Thanos will end up winning Avengers: Infinity War.

Why did Thanos win in Infinity War?

Thanos’ triumph in Infinity War was definitely one of the most shocking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as most of the heroes die by turning to dust. Since the release of the third film of the Avengers, fans have been debating who is really to blame for our protagonists’ defeat. Now, DaCosta has joined the discussion.

During an interview with Phase Zero, the director of The Marvels He said he thinks Captain America was the reason the Avengers lost to Thanos. According to DaCosta, the hero not having the will to eliminate one of his companions, gave the villain the opportunity to complete his mission. Below, we share the director’s comments.

“So here’s the thing: The reason it’s his fault is the reason he’s such an incredible hero, because he says, ‘We’re not going to sacrifice anyone. There always has to be another way.’ He was wrong. But he was also right in the end, because everything was fine. We lost some people we care about, but it’s his fault, because he should have ripped that thing out of his friend’s head from the beginning.”

“But of course, that’s what makes him such a good character, and I think part of the incredible success of that first part of the MCU was that those characters were so true to themselves and made sense. Every decision they made, even if you didn’t agree with them, made perfect sense for who they were. So even though I blame him, I understand.”

What DaCosta points out makes sense, and it is true that if Captain America had eliminated Vision, the result would be different. However, many fans of Marvel they still believe that Star-Lord He is the real culprit of the dark ending, because it was he who ruined the plan he made with the other heroes to take the gauntlet from Thanos.